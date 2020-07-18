PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in north Phoenix Saturday night, fire officials say. It happened around 7 p.m. in a neighborhood north of Anthem Way, west of Interstate I-17.
Phoenix fire officials say the child was airlifted to a pediatric trauma facility. Officials were not able to provide the boy's condition or the extent of his injuries. How the collision happened is also unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
