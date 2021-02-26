PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you need to renew your Arizona, you no longer have to go to a Motor Vehicle Division office to do it. ADOT’s new website, AZMVDNow.gov, gives you a way to do it online. Simply fire up your computer or mobile device, activate your account, and you can have your license renewed in just a few clicks.
The launch of AZMVDNow.gov comes just days ahead of the expiration of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order deferring driver license renewal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That deferment period ends on Sunday, Feb. 28.
“Most Arizonans with a standard driver license must renew their license when they turn 65 years of age and every five years thereafter,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a news release.
Up until now, however, license renewals had to be completed in person. However, in the age of COVID-19, that could be risky, particularly for older Arizona drivers who have not gotten their vaccinations. That’s why AZMVDnow.gov was created. “We’re pleased to be able to offer a contactless renewal option so people can continue making healthy choices,” Halikowski said.
If the picture on your driver license was taken more than 12 years ago, you’ll have to go to an MVD location to have a new one taken. If you’re not sure how old your picture is, you can check AZMVDNow.gov to see if you’re eligible for online renewal.
The online renewal also works for those who have a commercial driver license, also called a CDL.
AZMVDNow.gov has a 4-minute how-to video on its home page that explains how to activate your free account.
How to get started
First, make sure you have your license, or at least your license number, handy. You start by activating your account, which requires your email address and a verification code sent to that address. I got mine at my Gmail address in less than 30 seconds. If you don’t see it after a few minutes, check your spam/junk/bulk folder.
Once you verify your email and set your password, you’ll need to verify your phone number. You can do that via text or have the system call you. Again, I got my code texted to me right away.
Now it’s time to put in your license information, your birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
Almost there. Now you’ve hit the Enhanced Authentication screen. You have a couple of options.
- mID Authentication (more secure, requires download of Arizona Mobile ID app to your smartphone)
- Face Authentication (faster, requires webcam access)
Once you have activated and secured your account, you’ll see your dashboard, which has everything you need to renew your license or vehicle registration.