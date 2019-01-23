TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- "Oh, deer!" A Tucson bicyclist had an unfortunate close encounter with a deer on Mt. Lemmon.
As bicyclist Reed Soehnel was heading down Catalina Highway, a deer came bounding out of the woods.
The deer ran right in front of Soehnel's bike, causing the cycle to flip and throwing Soehnel into the air.
The wild crash was caught on video by a camera mounted on the bike of Soehnel's friend.
The collision caused Soehnel to flip forward off his bike. He suffered a broken bone in his foot, some road rash and a shattered bicycle. But, he acknowledges that it could have been much worse.
The deer seemed to be okay. At the end of the video he can be seen running back into the forest.
