YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yuma Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital after eating contaminated candy on Halloween night.
According to Yuma police, the child became "lethargic and displayed dilated pupils and abnormal behavior after eating some candy."
Officers responded and checked all the remaining Halloween candy that was collected.
That's where they found an unwrapped red gummy-type candy in one of the buckets.
Police said the piece of candy resembles a red fish type of chewable gummy that is known to be laced with Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.
Officers took the candy from the home and it will be sent off for testing.
The parents of the child told officers that they attended a Halloween event at the Yuma Fairgrounds.
Yuma police are asking parents who attended the event to go through their children’s candy and look for any unwrapped or red gummy item that resembles a fish.
This is the second incident in which contaminated candy was found and reported in Arizona.
The Maricopa County Sheriff Office issued a warning Thursday night after it received two reports of contaminated candy from the Litchfield Park area.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.