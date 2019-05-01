PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Marion Smith is good at crossword puzzles. In fact, she'll tell you, “I’m good at a lot of things. That’s a curse as well as a blessing.”
She's 93 years old. But there's just one big problem she can't seem to figure out.
“Well… we’re looking at a hole in my yard,” Marion said.
Her backyard is now home to a 6-foot wide sinkhole that she discovered three months ago.
“The night before, I did hear kind of a plop sound!” Marion said.
She’s lived in the house since 1965 and has never had this happen until now.
“It’s really a mystery,” she said. “I’ve already paid $400 to have it filled.”
But then it caved again, so she had it re-filled by another landscaper.
Marion said the hole just keeps sinking and growing, and nobody seems to know why.
The City of Phoenix and Arizona state officials said this whole problem isn’t really something they can fix.
The city said the only possible loophole is if an anonymous person reports it, then they cite Marion herself for a hazard, and then they could assist her due to her age.
But they said that's likely not an option.
“I really don’t need it! It’s for sale!” Marion laughed.
The state referred the issue to Maricopa County, who said it's not something they would really address either. They said she needs to hire a plumber to try and figure out the cause.
So, now she hopes somebody can help her out of this hole.
“Unless somebody wants a swimming pool, then it has a good start,” Marion said.
