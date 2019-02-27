PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool in Peoria late Tuesday night.
Fire officials say the boy was found unresponsive in a pool by his 7-year-old sister near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.
The boy's mother started performing CPR on him and was able to get a pulse back.
Fire officials say the child was breathing when firefighters arrived.
The boy was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
