GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rose Torphy sends video messages to friends on their birthdays, which is pretty impressive because she's 103 years old.
In fact, she doesn't miss her daily glass of wine and still talks about her three daughters, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great, great-grandchildren.
And if you thought, "Wow, what more could she accomplish in life?" Well, Torphy has an answer.
“103 and I’m a junior ranger!” she laughed.
See, she visited the Grand Canyon in January with her family and loved every second of it.
So when they went to the gift shop, Torphy surprised everyone.
“And all of the sudden my daughter’s like, ‘I think she’s being inducted as a ranger!’ So I quickly grab my camera and there she is with her little hand up doing her little swearing in as a junior ranger!” said her daughter, Cheryl Stoneburner.
The 103-year-old was sworn in as an official junior ranger at a national park that's younger than she. The Grand Canyon just turned 100 years old this year.
The Grand Canyon Conservancy performed the swearing-in ceremony since the National Park Service was furloughed due to the government shutdown when Torphy visited. They also fund the junior ranger program.
So what's Torphy's secret to life?
“I exercise every day, only 10 minutes, and I think that helps keep me limber!” she laughed.
And remember that glass of wine she has each day? She started that with her husband years ago before he died.
But some things never change.
“I still have that glass of wine, and go to his picture and say, ‘Here’s to you, Sweetie!'” she told us with a smile.
It’s apparent this "senior" junior ranger will always be a glass half full kind of girl.
