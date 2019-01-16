FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An 18-year-old suspect accused in a deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Hills now faces charges of terrorism.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Ismail Hamed, who was shot and injured in last week's shooting, is now charged with two felony counts of terrorism.
Hamed was previously facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MCSO says the deputy-involved shooting incident started Monday, Jan. 7, when a man repeatedly called 911, stating that he wanted to talk to a deputy at the MCSO District 7 substation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., an MCSO sergeant went outside to the substation parking lot and made contact with the caller, later identified as Hamed.
According to MCSO, Hamed, who is a resident of Fountain Hills, began throwing rocks at the sergeant.
MCSO says Hamed then brandished a knife and advanced toward the sergeant, despite his repeated commands for Hamed to drop the weapon.
The sergeant "discharged his service weapon, which incapacitated the suspect," according to MCSO.
First aid was rendered on scene and Hamed was transported to the hospital. He has since been released and booked.
The sergeant involved in the shooting has been with MCSO for 12 years; he has been a sergeant for two years.
MCSO has not released his name nor have investigators said anything about what might have precipitated Hamed's alleged actions.
That was the first law enforcement-involved shooting of 2019 in the Valley.
