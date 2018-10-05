GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police say a gun was found in the backpack of an 11-year-old student Friday at an elementary school in Glendale.
It happened at Glendale American Elementary School near 55th Ave and Butler.
Just prior to school being released, a student reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack.
The teacher took possession of the backpack and escorted the female student to the office.
The child reported she was "dared" by another student to bring the gun on campus, according to police.
Ammunition was also found, but police say the gun was not loaded.
No students or faculty were directly threatened or harmed.
Police say they are currently working with the school to conduct a threat assessment.
Police say they always advise children if they see something to say something. Police also want to remind students that all issues involving weapons on campus will always be taken seriously and are never considered a joke.
