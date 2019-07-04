PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death at a Circle K early Thursday morning.
Police say at about 1:45 a.m. the victim was inside the store when the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Adams, came up behind him and stabbed him.
Adams left the store but police were able to find him nearby and arrest him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police say it is not clear why Adams stabbed the victim as the two don't appear to have any relation to each other.
Adams will be booked on murder charges.
Circle No Way ( New street earned name)
