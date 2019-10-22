PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot while in his car.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday near 70th Avenue and McDowell Road.
The young man who was shot has been identified as Ethan Devrivera.
Devrivera was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified a suspect or motive at this time. But they do suspect the incident was drug-related.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix Police non-emergency number at (602) 262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377 OR 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O For Spanish speaking.