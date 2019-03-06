SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS5) -- He said "he wanted her to be his sugar baby."
A 64-year-old Scottsdale man faces three felony charges of sex trafficking for his relationship with a 16-year-old girl. He's also accused of trying to get her to have sex with some of his friends.
The teen girl told police Richard Phillip Vairo paid her $300 to have sex with her at a Scottsdale hotel.
According to the police report, the victim stated that Vairo "wanted her to be his sugar baby and that he wanted her to have sex with some of his friends who were also sugar daddys [sic]," according to the police report.
Police say they have text messages in which Vairo "asks the juvenile if she wants to see him," and asks if she can get dropped off at the car lot where he works.
Police say Vairo also asks the juvenile in the texts for "more of what you promised, right?' and she replies "yea."
Police said Vairo sent the teen girl messages asking for pictures of her breasts and her face, and wanted her to meet with his friends, saying "one guy is in San Diego and other is in Mexico. Both are nice clean, white guys with zero attitude" and went on to describe their sexual behaviors.
Police say Vairo and the teen girl made plans and later met up at a Scottsdale hotel. That's where officers arrested him.
In a later interview with police, Vairo admitted he had met with the teenage girl on multiple occasions, and "purchased her clothing, dinner, and got her nails done."
He also said he "hung out with her in hotel rooms on several occasions" and that he had several pictures of her "wearing a bra and short shorts," according to the police report.
Police say Vairo "denied anything sexual ever occurring."
He's due in court on March 12.
