PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 3-year-old boy remained hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the shoulder Saturday morning. Police say his condition has stabilized and is improving.
The shooting happened at the Los Compadres Apartments near the intersection of Dunlap and 35th avenues.
After the shooting, the boy’s mother rushed him to the hospital. The family’s identity hasn’t been released.
Police say they believe the shooting was accidental, but they’re looking to speak with 26-year-old Christopher Vanaller. Detectives believe Vanaller was present at the time of the shooting.
“It's very sad. It shouldn't have happened,” said a security guard at the Los Compadres Apartments.
The guard wanted to remain anonymous but said he’d never had any problems with the family.
"No, they were quiet tenants," he said.
One of the boy’s day care instructors stopped by the family’s apartment Monday because she became worried when no one showed up at Happy Dayz Learning Center.
"Never knew of no problems. Never signs of any problems, kids were always happy," said day care teacher Marshiela Johnson, who said there were several children in the boy’s family. “Very shocked. Like, we're all like wondering, and concerned. That's why I'm lookin'."
But no one was home at the boy’s apartment.
"We're concerned about the kids, you know?" Johnson said.
If you have any information to give police or you know of Vanaller’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
