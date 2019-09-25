PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say an 84-year-old man is accused of reaching through his neighbor's bedroom window and fondling a 16-year-old girl.
Manuel Ramon Aguilar, Jr., 84, faces a felony charge of sexual abuse.
The alleged incident happened the night of Sunday, Sept. 22.
The 16-year-old victim told police that her neighbor, Aguilar, had reached in her window and touched her breast under her clothes.
Investigators collected DNA from the victim, and later collected DNA from Aguilar.
During a later police interview, Aguilar "admitted to putting his hand through the victim's bedroom window and touching her breast, under her clothes, " according to the police report.
Police say Aguilar also admitted that "he knew she was 16 years old."
Aguilar was released on his own recognizance, subject to the court supervision restrictions.