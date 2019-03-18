MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - An 11-year-old from Page celebrated her last cancer treatment Monday.
Family and friends of Allie Hansen gathered at Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa today to watch a dance performance celebrating Hansen's final round of treatment.
Hansen's doctors diagnosed her with leukemia two and a half years ago. Today marked a milestone for the brave young girl.
"It’s been long and hard," said Allie. "There’s been lots of challenges. It’s definitely harder times than others."
Allie underwent 92 rounds of chemotherapy. She said the toughest part was watching her family and friends worry about her.
"It was really hard watching my family struggle through it, like as much as I was struggling, it was probably harder to watch them go through it," said Allie.
"I just kept repeating, please not her. She’s good. Please not her. I cannot imagine something worse than watching a child go through this,"said Allie's mom, Brittany Hansen.
Through it all, Allie never stopped dancing. Monday, she performed a dance for family and friends, showcasing her strength and courage.
"She was very brave and put on a smile I think mostly for her family and friends, so that we could get through it," said Brittany.
Brittany said it will be ten years before Allie is considered cured, so the family is continuing to ask for prayers.
