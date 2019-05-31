PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Her name is Sloan. She's a bright, bubbly little girl who just had her 2nd birthday.
But the adorable Phoenix toddler won't be playing with any new toys any time soon.
Last month, Sloan's mom and dad noticed their little girl acting strangely, and showing some unusual symptoms, so they took her to the emergency room.
[WATCH: Phoenix toddler's battle against brain tumor is family fight]
"As a parent, we just knew something didn't seem right," said Sloan's dad, Sutton Wohlman. "This was going on too long, and we felt we had this instinct and had to take her in."
Doctors ran some tests and the Wohlmans got the diagnosis no parent wants to hear.
Sloan had a brain tumor, and they needed to operate right away.
"It's shock at first. There's nothing to say; you kind of shut down for a minute and you decide that you're gonna fight," said Megan Wohlman, Sloan's mother. "So that's where we went."
And so far that fight is paying off.
Sloan had two surgeries to remove the tumor and is now going through daily radiation treatments.
She is out of the hospital and back home, but requires around the clock care.
All signs so far point to a successful recovery.
"Every day I see something small, a small improvement," said Sloan's mom. "It's something I see that she's doing a little better, that she wasn't doing the day before, so that really gives me hope that she's going to make a full recovery."
Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to help the Wohlmans pay for the skyrocketing medical bills and home nursing care.
Mom and dad have also had to take significant time off from work, but not being by their daughter's side is not an option.
They plan to be here when their daughter is ready to walk again and ready to be just like any other two-year-old.
"We're here for her and we'll get her back the way she was," Megan Wohlman said.
