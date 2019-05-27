PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A day at Lake Pleasant turned tragic when a 20-year-old man had to be pulled from the water and died on Monday, officials said.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the young man was swimming in the Operations Cove when he started to struggle. Firefighters said he went under about 30 yards off the shoreline.
Deputies jumped into the water and swam toward him. They were able to pull him out of the water, according to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.
Deputies tried to save him but firefighters pronounced him dead at the lake, MCSO said.
Bystanders said he hadn't been seen 10 to 15 minutes before deputies arrived, firefighters said.
MCSO said the man wasn't wearing a life vest.
An investigation is underway.
