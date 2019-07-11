PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to find the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old dead.
Police say 19-year-old Jordan Maxie was in the roadway near 55th Street and McDowell Road just after midnight on Thursday when he was hit by car.
The car did not stop.
Maxie was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not been able to locate the car or the suspect.
Evidence at the scene suggests that the car was possibly a maroon 2007 Toyota Scion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.