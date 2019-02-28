PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old was rescued off of South Mountain overnight after he was injured while hiking with his girlfriend.
The 19-year-old man was hiking with his girlfriend on South Mountain when he suffered a fall and injured his leg.
His girlfriend, who was separated from him on the mountain, called 911 saying they needed to be rescued.
Technical rescue crews had to rescue both them from different locations in near darkness. Luckily, they had a helicopter hovering overhead providing some light for the crews.
The 19-year-old was assisted down due to his injury. He was alert and complained of lower leg pain.
He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
