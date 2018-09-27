PHOTO: Police search for answers after 19-year-old man was killed in Surprise

Police are searching for answers after a 19-year-old man was killed in Surprise

Surprise police have identified a young man who was killed Wednesday night in what's being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the victim is 19-year-old Joel Sanchez, a Surprise resident.

According to Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, an officer was at the intersection of Greenway Road and Parkview Place when he witnessed a vehicle heading toward him and swerving. 

The officer tried to get the vehicle to stop.
 
When the vehicle stopped, the officer realized that the driver had suffered "some form of trauma."

The officer rendered aid to the man until he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators from the Surprise Police Department are continuing to work through evidence in this case to determine the events leading up to Sanchez’s death.

A motive has not yet been identified.

 Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department’s tips line at 623-222-TIPS (8477.)

Dean
Dean

Drug deal gone bad

