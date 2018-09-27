Surprise police have identified a young man who was killed Wednesday night in what's being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the victim is 19-year-old Joel Sanchez, a Surprise resident.
According to Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, an officer was at the intersection of Greenway Road and Parkview Place when he witnessed a vehicle heading toward him and swerving.
The officer rendered aid to the man until he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators from the Surprise Police Department are continuing to work through evidence in this case to determine the events leading up to Sanchez’s death.
A motive has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department’s tips line at 623-222-TIPS (8477.)
