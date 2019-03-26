GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - All eyes are about to be on the west Valley with either fans flying to Arizona to see three major sporting events, or turning to their TVs to watch them.
The latest announcement was that Avondale’s ISM Raceway will host the 2020 NASCAR championship.
In 2023 State Farm Stadium will host the Super Bowl in Glendale, and just one year after that, it will hold the Final Four in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
All this action is making 82-year-old Barbara Benson very happy.
“Ooooh goodness! See, I can sit here and watch,” Benson said.
Benson is a west Valley expert. She moved to the area in the 1970s.
“I was in this area before Glendale annexed this area,” she said.
She remembers just looking out to rows of crops and cows.
“This all used to be field. Nothin’ but field,” she said.
“Can you believe how much the west Valley has grown?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“No! That would not have even been an idea that it would grow,” said Benson.
Her patio at the retirement home looks right out to State Farm Stadium and the entire Westgate Entertainment District.
“Oh yeah, they got good food over there,” she laughed. “Love it. Dumplings and chicken fried steak and all that good stuff.”
“What’s your favorite sport to watch?” asked Whitney.
“Football! Oh yes. Football for sure,” Benson said.
She said over the decades it's been exciting to watch so much develop right in front of her eyes.
The west Valley cities are excited too, as they said these mega-events cause an economic boom.
The City of Glendale told Arizona’s Family Tuesday that according to Arizona Office of Tourism, the amount of direct travel spending within Arizona rose 6.7 percent in 2017 to $22.7 billion.
And Avondale's mayor is pumped up too.
He told Arizona’s Family, “Whether it’s the Super Bowl, Final Four or the Nascar championship, the west Valley knows how to put on a party. Avondale will be ready!!!!!!"
And you can bet Benson will be ready too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.