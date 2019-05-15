GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale man in his late 60s is accused of multiple sex crimes with a girl in her early teens.
Police say 68-year-old Benjamin Abril faces 25 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as five counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing obscene materials to a minor.
Back in 2017, a Litchfield Park mom called the police to report that her then-13-year-old daughter was receiving sexually explicit texts from Abril.
Her daughter also said that Abril had touched her inappropriately and made her perform sex acts.
The teen said that similar incidents happened 15 times at various locations, including his car, her home, and a neighbor's apartment.
Abril also reportedly took video and photos of some of the alleged sex acts.
According to the police report, Abril told the victim he liked being with her because "she was a little teenager."
Abril is due in court on May 21.
