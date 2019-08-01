WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A little girl who was sought in an Amber Alert in Virginia has been located and is safe, according to our CBS affiliate station in West Virginia, WDTV.
The disappearance of four-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield made headlines here in our state after possible sightings were reported in northern Arizona.
Earlier this week, a citizen reported having contact with Gracelynn's dad. Arlie Hetrick, at a gas station in Williams, according to DPS.
However, hours later, DPS said the sighting was not confirmed.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Amber Alert sighting in AZ: 4-year-old WV girl could be in 'extreme danger']
Hetrick is believed to have kidnapped his daughter, Gracelynn from West Virginia on July 6.
An Amber Alert was issued for the pair on July 22.
At the time the alert was issued, authorities said Gracelynn was said to be in "extreme danger."
Now, WDTV reports that according to the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern District of West Virginia, Gracelynn was located in Pecos, Texas on Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Hetrick was taken into custody on federal and state charges.
Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the pair, thanks to a lead sent by investigators in West Virginia.
"Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia Alex P. Neville Sr.
Hetrick will be held at the Reeds County, TX jail on the West Virginia warrant pending presentation to a local judicial officer,according to WDTV.
