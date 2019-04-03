PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl and her father were shot, leaving the girl dead Wednesday evening.
It happened near Interstate 10 and 39th Avenue.
Police said it all started when the shooter followed the victims all the way to their home where the shooting happened.
The girl's father tells Arizona's Family that he turned into their driveway and got out of the car to confront the man who was following them. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun started shooting at the vehicle.
The father and 10-year-old girl were struck. Both were taken to a local hospital where the girl was pronounced dead.
She was identified as Summer Mellody Bell Brown, a fifth-grader at Holdeman Elementary.
"I love her. I just wish I could just hold her, hold her again, just hold her one last time," her mother, Taniesha Brown, said.
Her older sister, 12-year-old Autumn Bell Brown, spoke exclusively to Arizona's Family. She was sitting next to Summer in the car when bullets struck. She is devastated.
“Every time I pass her room, it’s so hard because she was only 10. She didn’t get to see her 11th birthday or go to middle school yet," Autumn said with tears in her eyes.
Strangers and neighbors came to their home Thursday night to lay flowers and stuffed animals.
"We went down to the store and got some flowers for her. It’s little but it’s the thought that counts," said Ezequiel Ortiz, who lives down the street.
The Brown family is beyond thankful for the show of love and support.
“I want to tell them 'Thank you. Thank you for showing support, for showing love. Thank you, thank you so much,'" Summer's mother said.
The school sent a letter to parents Thursday.
Police said Summer's mother and sister were also in the car but not physically hurt.
Officers said they are searching for the shooter who fled westbound on Moreland Street, then northbound on North 39th Avenue.
He is described as a male, 30 to 40 years old, driving a white Ford F150 4-door pickup truck with dark-colored trim on the bottom.
It's unclear whether it was road rage or whether the shooter and the victims knew each other.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information about this suspect or crime is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
If you'd like to help the Brown family with funeral expenses, you can donate to their family's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d25pcd-Summer-Mellody-memorial
NEW DETAILS: Police say it was a family of four in the car, just getting home. Mom and dad were up front, two daughters were in the back. Dad and 10-year-old daughter were the two struck by the shooter and now in critical condition #azfamily— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
HORRIBLE UPDATE: Father and 10-year-old daughter shot in west Phoenix both in extremely critical condition. Police say the girl isn’t expected to survive. The shooter shot them from a white pickup truck, then took off & has not been caught #azfamily pic.twitter.com/XvY0CfcFmq— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
