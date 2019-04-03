PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl and her father were shot, leaving the girl dead Wednesday evening.
It happened near Interstate 10 and 39th Avenue.
[WATCH: Shooter opens fire on family, hits father, 10-year-old daughter in Phoenix]
Police said it all started when the shooter followed the victims all the way to their home where the shooting happened.
The girl's father tells Arizona's Family that he turned into their driveway and got out of the car to confront the man who was following them. That's when the suspect pulled out a gun started shooting at the vehicle.
The father and 10-year-old girl were struck. Both were taken to a local hospital where the girl was pronounced dead.
Police said the mother and another daughter were also in the car but not physically hurt.
Officers said they are searching for the shooter, the only description available is a white 4-door pickup truck.
[FIRST VIDEO: 10-year-old child, man wounded in double shooting in Phoenix]
It's unclear if it was road rage or if the shooter and the victims knew each other.
No other information has been released.
NEW DETAILS: Police say it was a family of four in the car, just getting home. Mom and dad were up front, two daughters were in the back. Dad and 10-year-old daughter were the two struck by the shooter and now in critical condition #azfamily— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
HORRIBLE UPDATE: Father and 10-year-old daughter shot in west Phoenix both in extremely critical condition. Police say the girl isn’t expected to survive. The shooter shot them from a white pickup truck, then took off & has not been caught #azfamily pic.twitter.com/XvY0CfcFmq— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
