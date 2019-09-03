GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 3-year-old girl is dead after she was left in a car for two to three hours Tuesday, the Gilbert Police Department said Tuesday.
Emergency responders were called to a neighborhood northwest of Elliot and Higley roads, just south of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, shortly after noon.
The Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene.
"Despite CPR and other medical intervention, the child was transported to the hospital and she was later declared deceased," Sgt. Mark Marino of the Gilbert Police Department said in a news alert. "There is an active investigation taking place. It is too early in the investigation to provide any details to possible outcomes."
The temperature at noon, when first responders were called out, was approaching 100 degrees, according to Arizona's Weather Authority. By that time, the toddler had been in the car for two to three hours.
When the outdoor temperature is 95 degrees, the inside of a vehicle can heat up to 115 degrees in 10 minutes, 130 degrees in 30 minutes, and 138 degrees in an hour.
The Gilbert Police Department offered some "preventative measures" for anyone who drives a child around.
• Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away.
• Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone usage.
• Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or to child care.
• Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late.
• Put your cell phone, bag, purse or some other item in the back seat, so you check your back seat when you arrive at your destination.
