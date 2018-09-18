The teen girl who was seriously hurt in a crash in Phoenix has died, police said.
The crash happened at 24th Street and University Drive on Tuesday night.
The 16-year-old was in the back of the vehicle when the crash happened, police said.
She was taken to the hospital but later died.
The intersection is still closed.
