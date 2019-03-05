PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 3-year-old girl who was badly injured in a head-on crash in west Phoenix over the weekend has died.
Litzi Robledo died Monday, a day after the wreck, police said Tuesday afternoon. Her mother, 27-year-old Tania Robledo-Muniz, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.
The wreck happened near 55th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman dead, 3-year-old girl extremely critical after Phoenix crash]
Police said a Chevy Silverado was speeding east on Van Buren Street when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a sedan.
Litzi and her mom were in that sedan. Firefighters said it did not look like Robledo-Muniz was wearing her seat belt.
The driver of the Silverado is still in the hospital. Police have not released that person's name, but have said impairment and speed might have been factors in the crash.
"Charges are still under review as this investigation continues," police said Tuesday.
