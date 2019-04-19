QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A little girl has died in the hospital after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Queen Creek Friday.
It happened at around 6:15 p.m. at a home near Queen Creek and Crismon roads.
The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive when she was pulled out of the pool, fire officials said. It's not clear how long she was under the water.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first to arrive at the scene.
The deputies performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over.
The child was airlifted to Banner Desert Cardon's Children's Hospital. She was said to be in critical condition.
On Saturday, MCSO officials said the girl later died at the hospital.
(1) comment
Prayers to her and the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.