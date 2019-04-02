AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 15-year-old girl is being charged as an adult in connection with a shooting death during a robbery in Avondale last July, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors say Arianna Ramirez, who was 14 at the time, was with her boyfriend, Jesus Carbajal, who was 18, and his friend, Felix Rios, when they met up with another group on July 6, 2018, at a Taco Bell parking lot.
They were originally going to do a drug deal but Ramirez and her friends planned to rob the other group instead.
Prosecutors said during the exchange, Carbajal pulled out a gun and told the other group to give them all they had. That's when a 17-year-old boy tried to run away but Carbajal and Rios shot him.
The unidentified boy died at the hospital.
Investigators said Ramirez didn't do the shooting and was sitting in a car at the time, but was onboard with the robbery plan and suggested killing them.
Ramirez and Rios are each facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carbajal is still on the run and is believed to be in Mexico.
(3) comments
Three “dreamers” that we’re provided sanctuary in phoenix. Build the wall and deport this trash.
I'm Mexican, and I agree!
Agreed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.