GILBERT. AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 9-year-old Gilbert girl held a lemonade stand Sunday to benefit the animals impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Scarlett Murphy has a huge heart.
[VIDEO: Gilbert girl's lemonade stand raises money for animals after Hurricane Dorian]
"There's a lot of animals in the Bahamas and the hurricane and it wiped out half the Bahamas, and that would be a lot of animals," Scarlett said. She asked her family if she could have a lemonade stand benefiting the Bahamas Humane Society for her birthday.
"It makes me feel happy and good," she said.
Scarlett also had cookies, orange juice, grapefruit juice, and dog treats.
And her first lemonade stand benefitted the Arizona Humane Society.
"She just loves animals," said Scarlett's dad, Devin Murphy. "After Hurricane Dorian, she came up with this idea on her own. She's just got a huge heart."
It didn't take much convincing to get her family to help.
"When I woke her up this morning, she had a huge smile, jumped out of bed, she was up and ready to go. She's been talking about this for weeks now."
They built the stand on wheels, so it likely won't be the last.
"I feel very happy and I think the dogs and animals will have a better chance of surviving," Scarlett said.