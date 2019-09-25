PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old dog owner has been arrested and expelled from college after allegedly abusing his pug.
Netzer Villagomez is facing a felony animal cruelty charge, the first case under the new law, according to the Arizona Humane Society.
Investigators said they received a report on Monday of animal abuse in the neighborhood of 32nd Avenue and Camelback Road, which is at Grand Canyon University.
They found a pug named Miso, who had two fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis and a broken tooth, AHS said. Bloodwork revealed other injuries.
According to police, Villagomez admitted to hanging his pug by his collar and leash at least twice.
One incident lasted for six seconds and another for at least 17 seconds, police say.
Villagomez "made statements that he was going to snap the neck of the dog and cut the dog's neck," according to court documents.
Police say Villagomez admitted "having anger issues."
The court documents state he also took video of the incidents and sent them to his girlfriend.
Miso is a registered emotional support dog.
On Wednesday, police booked Villagomez into jail on a class five felony, according to AHS. He was then released on his own recognizance.
He is due in court Oct. 10 for a status conference and Oct. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
The Humane Society said this is the first animal abuse case under the new anti-cruelty law that went into effect on Aug. 27. It imposes stiffer penalties on animal abusers, such as increasing animal cruelty charges from a class six felony, the lowest designation, to a class five felony.
[READ MORE: AZ animal advocates celebrate new anti-cruelty law]
Miso is recovering in the care of the Arizona Humane Society.
The Arizona Humane Society gets dozens of calls every day to report animal abuse.
In 2018, they investigated more than 7,400 suspected animal cruelty cases.
Grand Canyon University released the following statement about the incident:
“GCU Public Safety became aware of an incident involving Netzer Villagomez and immediately confiscated his emotional support animal, which was turned over to the Arizona Humane Society.
Mr. Villagomez was then removed from campus and has since been expelled from the university following his arrest by the Phoenix Police Department. Phoenix PD is handling any further actions associated with this matter.”