PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anna Mae Blessing, the 93-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing her son last year, has died, police said.
Blessing was charged with first-degree murder. Charges were dropped Jan. 10 because Blessing died, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Blessing reportedly suffered a stroke while in jail and was in hospice care.
In September, a trial date was set for March 19.
Blessing pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the July 2 shooting death of 72-year-old Thomas Blessing at the home they shared in Fountain Hills.
Investigators said Blessing had been living with her son and his girlfriend at the girlfriend’s condo in Fountain Hills.
She was upset over her son's plans to move her into an assisted living facility.
The girlfriend managed to disarm Blessing and call 911.
Deputies found Blessing sitting in her reclining chair, her son deceased in a bedroom.
"As the suspect was being escorted from the residence, she made a spontaneous statement to the effect of 'You took my life, so I'm taking yours,'" court documents read. "(It was later determined during an interview with the suspect, she believed her life was being taken as a result of her son ... and his girlfriend ... attempting to place her into an assisted living facility.)"
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Blessing "intended to kill herself, however she didn't possess any additional firearms."
According to court documents, there was a history of domestic violence between Blessing and Thomas, including at least one incident in which police responded.
Because of her frail health and "advanced age," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Blessing was being held in the jail's infirmary.
A cash-only bond was set at $500,000.
Blessing reportedly was moved to hospice care after her stroke on Nov. 9.
