PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he was found shot in a south Phoenix street late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting near 40th Street and Southern Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived, police say they found 18-year-old David Arthur Villareal in the street who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. They said a suspect or suspects got into a fight with Villareal and that's when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.