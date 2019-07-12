GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot late Thursday night.
Det. A. Leyvas said the teenage boy was found shot at parking lot near 75th and Glendale avenues at around 9:30 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Leyvas said there is no information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
