GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Gilbert police are investigating after a teenage boy died in a crash over the weekend.
The incident occurred Saturday night at the area of Soboda Street, which is west of Recker Road, and Queen Creek Road.
Police say 16-year-old Bohdie Larson, who was driving a 2002 model Toyota Corolla, was attempting to make a left turn when he was struck by a 42-year-old man driving a 2001 model GMC Yukon.
Larson was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was not injured.
Speed nor impairment were factors of this crash, police said.
Larson was a junior at American Leadership Academy's Gilbert North campus.
The school released a student following statement regarding his death:
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I sit here and write this letter to you about one of our students, junior, Bohdie Larson. Bohdie passed away this past Saturday night from injuries sustained in a car accident.
I spent time with the Larson family yesterday and shared our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers with Bohdie’s parents (Brandon and Brittney) and his three siblings. The Larson family is receiving support from their friends, church, and loved ones."
The school also announced Monday that they will have resources on campus to help with the grieving process.
The school will also hold several events honoring Larson's life this week including a ribbon tying around the neighborhood Monday night and a moment of silence during their homecoming assembly Friday.
Larson's funeral is set for this Saturday. The family has not released any further details on the arrangements at this time.
Gilbert police say this was the fifth deadly crash that occurred in the town this year.