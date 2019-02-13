PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old died at the hospital after being shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday night.
According to Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the victim and the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, were stopped at a red light at 59th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 10 p.m. when they heard a pop.
The victims told police that they initially thought the pop was a tire issue until they saw that the rear window was damaged.
The 16-year-old told the driver that he was not feeling well so the driver stopped at a business near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road to call for help.
The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
His identity is expected to be released Thursday.
No information on a suspect(s) has been released.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
(1) comment
Gotta love the Westside of Phoenix. Lovely area.
