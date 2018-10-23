MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 17-year-old is dead and an Apache Junction man who drove with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit has been charged with second degree murder after a rollover crash on State Route 88, police said.
Tire marks on 23-year-old Kirk Lindbo’s vehicle indicate he crossed over the center line. The vehicle rolled over onto the roof near milepost 208 in Apache Junction, when the car was driving northbound, according to court documents.
According to the report, the first trooper on scene noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Lindbo.
Lindbo was transported to Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa where he was arrested following his release.
Lindbo’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.219, more than twice the legal limit, court documents said.
The 17-year-old passenger was Lindbo's girlfriend's brother, documents said.
