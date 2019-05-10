MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 2-year-old child is recovering after nearly drowning in a pool in Maricopa on Thursday evening.
Police say the 2-year-old slipped out of the back door and fell into a pool which did not have a fence around it.
The child was found at the bottom of the pool by someone in the house.
Police say the mom pulled the child out of the pool and began CPR.
Once officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, the child was awake and alert.
Police say the 2-year-old was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
