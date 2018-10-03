(3TV/CBS 5) − Get ready to be inspired. She is a competitive runner, holding seven world records and she's 103 years old. She's known in her Bronx neighborhood as simply, Miss Ida, as she's down to earth and modest about her achievements. But, Ida Keeling has done, and is doing something many only dream about.
When Ida turned 100 years old, she became the first woman to ever complete a 100-meter dash. Even more amazing, she hadn't started running or even thinking about it until she was 67. To her family, and to many, she proves that it's never too late to dream big and go after your goals.
Earlier this year, Whoopi Goldberg presented Ida with an honorary ESPY on "The View," for her outstanding athleticism. She says it was a highlight of her life.
"I felt so great," she tells us. "Maybe I'm a shorty, but I felt like a giant. It was beautiful."
Inside her tiny frame, is a larger-than-life and funny personality. Born in 1915, Miss Ida has lived through The Great Depression, The Civil Rights Movement and has seen 18 U.S. presidents hold office, beginning with President Woodrow Wilson. But she only fan-girls on one.
"President Obama seems to be, so far, the best one we ever had, and Michelle, is glorious," she beams.
Outspoken, with lots of energy, Ida's charm is infectious. We caught up with the athlete and her daughter Shelley at the Camby in Phoenix as she received an outstanding fitness award.
"I got my bike, my weights, my mat, and a lot of exercise. Before I get out the bed, I'm kicking up my legs like I'm riding a bike. Exercise is my main thing," she explains.
Ida started running at the age of 67 with her daughter's inspiration. Shelley, is a world champion in track and powerlifting, and she thought running could help her mother cope with the deaths of her two sons.
"She was in a pit," Shelley explains. "She did what no one thought she could do, or would do, and that was to get in a race at 67 years old."
Soon after, Ida developed a passion for exercise. It's something she thinks keeps her young.
"When I turned 103, I was lying in bed, I said, 'Gee, I wonder if I still got it?' I threw the covers back, jumped out of bed, and started moving around and squatting down. After a while I said, I've got it," she laughs.
This 4-foot-6 , 80-pound dynamo has seven track and field world records at ages 96, 97 and 99. It's a motivation for other athletes, which she welcomes, as she encourages folks to beat her records.
"Well good, that shows people are getting more alert to what they need, focus on themselves, pay attention to their bodies, eat, not what you want, but what you need," she says.
Her memoir, "Can't Nothing Bring Me Down," describes getting through hardships, her husband's death, losing two sons, and raising four children alone.
"My mom is a star," says Shelley. "She is remarkable. She is my rock. I've had her all my life, and she still surprises me and amazes me."
And, how Ida has persevered, is great advice for us all.
"In the olden days, just two words, 'make do.' Don't come complaining, just 'make do' with what you've got," she says.
Ida says her success is simple. She advises we all just keep moving, set goals for ourselves every morning and eat for nutrition, not for taste.
She also tells us that longevity runs in her family, with an aunt who turned 108 years old. That's actually what she's focused on now, determined to beat that record.
