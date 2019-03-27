SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Colton, a 5-year-old boy from Scottsdale, already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.
He wants to be a lineman.
His parents are APS customers in north Scottsdale who reached out to APS to see if Colton could see a day in the life of a lineman.
APS workers spent a morning with Colton at their west Phoenix training yard where they showed him the ropes... or perhaps, the lines.
Colton got to put on equipment that was just his size while he watched the linemen climb poles. He even got to climb into a crew-sized bucket truck, APS' largest truck.
Colton enjoyed it so much, he said "I think I want to work for your company when I get older."
This ... is awesome.
