PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 5-year-old boy who was struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Phoenix has died from his injuries, police said.
The collision was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 27th and Maryland avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Police said it appeared Branden Weaver Jr. darted in the street between two parked vehicles, when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old man.
Branden was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.
Branden's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.
Bet you anything the driver was going too fast. I see people drive 40 on a residential street. Hey morons, there are kids playing and you need to be aware at all times, off your phone, and GOING THE SPEED LIMIT!
Have a problem with comprehension? Read the article again. If you can't figure it out, shut up and go away.
Just wait till it happens to you Wayne. What do you do drive about 2 mph? A 10 year old brat ran into the side of my wife's car a few years ago and she was 5 mph UNDER the 25 mph limit.
Poor baby, and poor person who hit him. People park on the side of the road all up and down our street and their young children dart all around the parked cars. I am a nervous wreck driving up and down our street just because of this... it would be awful to hit a little one like that.
Which is why you drive slow and stay alert. You must be one of those idiots that slam the brakes on when a leaf falls on your window.
