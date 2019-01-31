Police originally said the child was 5, but later told Arizona's family that he is 3.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The collision was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 27th and Maryland avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police said it appeared the boy darted in the street between two parked vehicles and was struck be a pickup truck.

The boy was transported to a hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.

Police said Maryland Avenue is temporarily closed in both directions between 27th Avenue and Black Canyon Highway.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(2) comments

Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Bet you anything the driver was going too fast. I see people drive 40 on a residential street. Hey morons, there are kids playing and you need to be aware at all times, off your phone, and GOING THE SPEED LIMIT!

Report Add Reply
Tuishimi
Tuishimi

Poor baby, and poor person who hit him. People park on the side of the road all up and down our street and their young children dart all around the parked cars. I am a nervous wreck driving up and down our street just because of this... it would be awful to hit a little one like that.

Report Add Reply

