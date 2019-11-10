14-year-old boy stabbed to death in front of Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed to death at a Glendale home Friday night.
The incident occurred near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to Glendale police, a fight happened involving three adults and a 14-year-old boy.
Police say the teenage boy was stabbed by one of the suspects.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The boy has been identified as Elijah Ochoa-Gamez.
Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:
-Suspect #1: Caucasian or Hispanic male, 20-30 years old. Has curly dark brown hair, approximately 5’5”-5’7”, average build, with a possible scar under his left eye. He was seen riding a BMX style bicycle.
-Suspect #2: Caucasian male, 20-30 years old. Has blonde hair, light-colored goatee, 5’11”-6’, thin build, with a possible tattoo on his right arm. He was in possession of a white pit bull with spots, which was used in the attack on the boy.
-Suspect #3: Caucasian or Hispanic female, about 30 years old. Has dark hair, average build, with tattoos on both arms, possibly full sleeve on left arm and tattoo of a moon on the left chest.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for potential reward, or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.