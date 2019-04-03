DPS said no one was injured when a 14-year-old boy fired at troopers and they returned fire.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it is investigating a trooper-involved shooting involving a 14-year-old boy in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The shooting investigation is near 41st and Maryland avenues.

DPS said no one was injured when a 14-year-old boy fired at troopers and they returned fire.

The shooting happened after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle.

No further details were released.

(1) comment

trsalemme
trsalemme

Must be a SLOW news day. This was posted 8 hours ago, its still the top story, and there is literally NO story.

