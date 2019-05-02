PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 16-year-old Boy Scout is dead after he went hiking with his troop at the Picacho Peak State Park on Saturday.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the boy reportedly had water with him, but ran out sometime during the hike.
Officials say the teen began to exhibit signs of extreme dehydration on the way down.
Another member of the group called 911. The park ranger found the boy unconscious on the trail.
The Avra Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and the teen was pronounced dead.
The name of the teen has not been released. It is unclear if the death is a result of a medical issue or dehydration.
Andy Price, Scout executive and CEO of the Grand Canyon Council with the Boy Scouts of America released the following statement:
“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our youth members. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping his family and friends everywhere in your thoughts and prayers.
We are mindful of the impact this incident may have on Scouts and volunteers, and grief counselors are standing by to care for our youth members and adult leaders.”
A 16 year old boy scout should be quite experienced with hiking and camping. By the time scouts are this age they are taking on leadership roles and assisting scoutmasters. Something is really strange here.
