PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he was pulled from a pool at a Phoenix home.
[VIDEO: Little boy pulled from pool at Phoenix home]
Emergency crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments responded to the house near Dunlap and 35th avenues just before 8:30 p.m.
Initial reports from fire officials indicated that the boy was not breathing when he was pulled from the pool.
This apparently happened during a family party at the home.
Phoenix fire officials say that the boy's parents pulled him out.
It's not clear how long the child was under the water.
He was transported to a local pediatric center in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix fire officials