GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 15-month-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Glendale.
Glendale Fire Department spokesman, Chris James, says around 4:30 p.m. their crews were called to a home near 67th and Missouri avenues for a drowning incident.
James says the boy's mother and a babysitter were home when they became aware the boy was unaccounted for. His mother found the boy in the pool and began CPR, says James.
When Fire crews arrived, they took over performing CPR on the boy as they transported him to a nearby hospital. He is still in extremely critical condition.
"There is pool fencing, but there is a gate that seems to be broken," says James, leaving us with this thought. "Even though the weather's cooling down its still very important to watch your kids around water."