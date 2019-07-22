PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near 83rd and Campbell avenues, which is between Camelback and Indian School roads.
Right now it is unclear how long the boy was in pool, according to Capt. Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Family members started CPR until fire crews arrived, Gile said.
The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and started breathing on his own while on the way there, according Gile.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.
(1) comment
I hope he makes it
