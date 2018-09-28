Phoenix police say a young boy has been injured in an accidental shooting outside a gas station.
It happened at a QT near 39th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses reported that a 10-year-old boy had been shot while standing outside of his family's vehicle.
The child has been taken to the hospital. His injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening.
Officers learned there were three other occupants in the vehicle while the boy was outside the store.
Phoenix police say someone inside of the vehicle moved a weapon and this caused the weapon to fire, causing the injury to the boy who was standing outside.
Everyone involved in this incident are known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing and this time no arrests have been made.
